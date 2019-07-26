|
* Cristina Gonzalez entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. She moved to Brownsville, Texas at the age of 22. She was a huge animal lover, and loved spending time with family, enjoyed music and gardening. Cristina was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Cristina is preceded in death by her father Elpidio Garcia and mother Eva Maria del la Garza. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Isabel Cristina Gonzalez, son Manuel E. Gonzalez, and grandson Jesse Martinez.
Serving as Pallbearers are Manuel Gonzalez, George Bijarano, Stephen Bijarano, Jesse Martinez, Abel Duran, Rogelio Rivera, Elpidio Garcia, and Derick Smith.
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd.' Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 26, 2019