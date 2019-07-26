Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cristina Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cristina Gonzalez


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cristina Gonzalez Obituary
* Cristina Gonzalez entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. She moved to Brownsville, Texas at the age of 22. She was a huge animal lover, and loved spending time with family, enjoyed music and gardening. Cristina was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Cristina is preceded in death by her father Elpidio Garcia and mother Eva Maria del la Garza. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Isabel Cristina Gonzalez, son Manuel E. Gonzalez, and grandson Jesse Martinez.

Serving as Pallbearers are Manuel Gonzalez, George Bijarano, Stephen Bijarano, Jesse Martinez, Abel Duran, Rogelio Rivera, Elpidio Garcia, and Derick Smith.

Visitation will begin Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd.' Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cristina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now