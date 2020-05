Or Copy this URL to Share

CUBAN 72, ALFRED of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020. MONSEES JR., Memorial service will be held at May 3o,2020 at 3 :00 PM, Saturday, at the Monsees Ranch. DELTA FUNERAL DIRECTORS,542-2222 of Brownsville is in charge of arrangements.



