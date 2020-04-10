|
* Cynthia Ann Morales entered into eternal rest Tuesday April 07,2020. She is preceded in death by her father; Willie Gonzales Sr. Maternal grandparents; Jose and Gregoria Rodriguez; Paternal grandparents, Pete and Nicolasa Gonzales. Cynthia Ann is survived by her sons Juan Andres Morales and Jose H. Maldonado, grandson Juan Andres Morales Jr, Mother; Lidia Gonzales, siblings; Willie Gonzales Jr. and Anna Marie Guerra, husband Juan F. Morales.A mass Celebration will be held Friday April 10, 2020 at 10:30am in Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 10, 2020