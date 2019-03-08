Brownsville Texas Dalia Cervantes (Reyna) 62, of Brownsville TX, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 04, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Las Yescas, TX on December 18, 1956. She is preceded by her parents Ezequiel and Lydia Reyna; siblings, Zeke Reyna and Yolanda Valdez. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Ricardo Cervantes; 4 sons, Gerry (Jessica) Xagoraris, Adrian Quintero , Andrew Quintero and Matt (Deirdre) Cervantes; siblings, Janie (Jim) Harrison, Rosendo (Delfina) Reyna, Evan (Janie) Reyna, Ernest (Dolores) Reyna, Eliazar Reyna, and Homero Reyna. Dalia was a selfless, generous and loving woman who enjoyed socializing and never met a stranger. She loved to travel and loved her work as a sonographer. Most importantly, she loved her family and friends. She always welcomed anyone and everyone into her home and was delighted to host any gathering for any reason. Dalia was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed by all. A Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, March 08, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX (956) 350-8485. Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary