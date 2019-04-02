* D. Damian Lozano 88, born in Hobson, TX., on September 26, 1930 went peacefully to be with the Lord on



March 31,2019. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loving family. Preceding him in death is his wife, Maria G. Lozano. Damian was owner of Lozano Auto Parts. As a devoted Catholic, he was a lifelong parishioner and



active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Damian was a 4th degree Sir Knight member with the Knights of Columbus and Head usher, lector reader, and Eucharistic Minister of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He was involved in other Social & Civic Organizations.



He is survived by his children Norma Menchaca (Cesar†), Lydia Trevino (Albert), Diana Garcia (Tony), Damian R. Lozano (Delia), Connie Lozano Esparza, Juan Luis Lozano (Amparo). 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Rio at Fox Hollow and Safehaven Hospice for their caring services.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2nd from 10am - 9 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm



at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 3rd at Our



Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial services will follow at Buena vista Burial Park Mausoleum.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary