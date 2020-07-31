Brownsville - Daniel Garces, Jr. 62, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.



Mr. Garces was born on January 5, 1958, to Daniel Garces, Sr. and Francisca Moreno.



Left to cherish Daniel Garces, Jr. memories is his wife Ma. De Jesus Garces; his sons: Eric Garces (Judy), Daniel Garces III (Olga), Jimmy Garces (Amanda Stevens); his daughter: Janet Garces (Efrain Cardenas); his brothers: Abel Moreno, Juan Daniel Garces; his sister: Yolanda Hernandez, his fifteen grandchildren and one more on the way.



Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel of the Heavens. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel of the Heavens.



Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at San Felipe de Jesus Church located at 2215 Rancho Viejo Ave. Brownsville, Tx 78526. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Brownsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store