Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Daniel Rolando Garcia


1957 - 2019
Daniel Rolando Garcia Obituary
Brownsville - Daniel Rolando Garcia 61, of Brownsville, Texas entered into the glory of his eternal life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Danny was born December 11, 1957 to Manuel Ramon and Maria Antonia Garcia. Danny is survived by his wife, Nelda Garcia, stepchildren Monica and Richard Avila, sisters, Sylvia (Todd) McCutcheon and Cynthia (Guy) Gonzalez, brothers Manuel, Mario and Robert (Cassandra) Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
