New Braunfels, Tx Christian Darren Vasquez was born in Brownsville, TX on March 22, 1995 and died in Kyle, TX on June 26, 2020 at the age of 25. Darren lost his young life in a tragic accident in New Braunfels, TX where he resided for the last 5 years. He was one of 2 children of Nancy Lopez and Manuel Vasquez Jr. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and H-E-B Partner. He was a graduate of Texas State University, a music lover and artist in his own right, a fitness guru, and a gentle young man that always cared for others. Family and friends were very important to him. He always wanted to bring joy to those around him. He loved his mother, father, brother and family deeply.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather Manuel Vasquez Sr. and his uncle Noe Lopez.



He leaves behind his mother Nancy Lopez, father Manuel Vasquez Jr., brother Derick Michael Vasquez, grandfather Roman Lopez Jr. (wife Vicky Jauregui), grandmothers Isabel Lopez and Ernestina Vasquez plus his aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn at 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.



Mass will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. followed by a Burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be his brother Derick Michael Vasquez, and his 5 male cousins; David Lee Rubalcava, Noe Roman Lopez, Jonathan Jesus Morales, Mathew Robert Lucio and Sean Ray Cantu.



