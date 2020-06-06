* David Garcia 60, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. David was a great father, grandfather, and brother. Love by all. He loved his family very much. He will be dearly missed.



David is preceded in death by his father Pablo S. Garcia, mother Andrea G. Garcia and sister Gloria Vidal.



Left to cherish his memory is his son David (Yolanda) Garcia Jr., brother Johnny (Rosie), brother Gilberto, sister Irma Knowles, grandchild Destiny, and grandchild David III.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 06, 2020 from 3:00 pm from 9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store