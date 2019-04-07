Port Isabel David Robert Dirty Dave Friedman David Robert Friedman "Dirty Dave" resident of Port Isabel, TX. Dave was 81 years old, died March 8, 2019 at home with his wife and family by his side. Dave was born September 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois.



He is survived by his wife Betty, his three children Denise McPartland (Terry), Bob Friedman (Denise) and Scott Friedman, one grandchild Malorie Friedman, one sister Deb Cook (Ed), one brother Dan (Betty) Friedman, multiple nieces and nephews, and his loyal campanion "Tusker".



Dave's favorite quote: "I've had a great life, a great family and couldn't ask for a better group of friends".



Dave was the proud proprietor of the Sea Ranch, Pirates Landing, Pier 19, Marcellos, and Laguna Bob's. Dave was big supporter and proponent of South Padre Island and Port Isabel. He served on many boards as well as the South Padre Island City Council.



He was a gracious supporter of Friends of Animal Rescue and Laguna Madre Humane Society in additions to numerous other charitable organizations. Everyone who knew Dave knows he loved life and to have a good time. Celebrate knowing Dave and sharing the good times with him.



A memorial service will be held at Chapel by the Sea, South Padre Island on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dave's name to Friends of Animal Rescue, 4908 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597 or St. Judes Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 7, 2019