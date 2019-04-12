Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Harlingen- Delfina De La Pena, 89 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Kerina Garcia Alvear and Basilio Alvear; her siblings Pablo Alvear, Guadalupe Alvear, Maria Alvear, Beatrice Alvear and Reynaldo Alvear.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jose De La Pena; an adopted daughter Maria Elvia (Gilberto) Santana; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel today Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Roberto "Beto" Juarez, Santos Garza, Arturo Alvear, Basilio Alvear, Ronnie Alvear and Freddy Reyes; honorary pallbearer will be Sammy Juarez.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
