* Delia Pequeño ,a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, died Sunday, June 16 at the age of 77. She was born in Brownsville on Oct. 20, 1941 and lived most of her life there, moving to Pflugerville 14 years ago to be closer to her daughter and granddaughters. Delia loved gardening, cooking for others, and cheering on family members at sporting events. She read the Bible daily and found comfort and guidance in its scriptures. Delia was preceded in death by her father, Alberto Pequeño, who died before she was born; and her mother, Trinidad Guerrero, who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Sugein Sanchez; granddaughters Venay Sugein Sanchez and Mayah Jesse Sanchez; and many extended family members. Although an only child, she was blessed with cousins whom she loved like siblings. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Chapel Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel followed by an Internment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.