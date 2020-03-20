|
Edmond, Oklahoma Derrick Anthony Saenz 31, entered into eternal rest Sunday March 15, 2020. Derrick loved living life adventurously, he loved to do outdoor activities, and his classic car. But most of all he loved his family and soon to be wife Jenn! He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ismael Saenz. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Guadalupe S. Longoria, fiance Jeannette Rodriguez, father Cruz (Aracely) Saenz, stepbrothers; Christopher and Christian Saenz, maternal grandparents; Anibal and Elisa Longoria, paternal grandmother Tomasa Marquez. Maternal uncles, Jaime, Anibal, Elio, Omar and Samuel, paternal uncles, Ismael, Juan, and Daniel. A Visitation will be held Friday March 20, 2020 from 12pm with a prayer service at 7pm, with a 24 hour viewing . A Chapel Service will be Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11 am followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 20, 2020