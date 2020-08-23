* Diana L. Morales 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 08,2020, at Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville. After a brave battle with COVID-19, her family stood united in the hospital parking lot till her last breath. She is preceded in death by her husband Felipe Morales Jr. of 45 years of marriage, her parents, Victorino V. Lopez and Lucinda F. Lopez, brothers Pedro Lopez, Enrique Lopez, Victor Lopez Jr., Raul Lopez, Ruben Lopez: sisters Yolandita Lopez, Guadalupe Antunez, grandson baby Jace Daniel Castillo, and numerous other family members.



Diana is survived by children, Mario L. Morales ,Leroy Morales-Sanchez (Eric Sanchez-Morales) Raquel Morales, and Rebecca M. Castillo (Daniel Castillo) and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 11 am to 2:30 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3 pm on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Guadalupe Catholic Church. Committal service will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Mario L. Morales, Daniel Castillo, Eric Sanchez-Morales, Mario Alberto Morales, Joseph John Morales, Robert Lopez and Jose Angel Recio Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Morales-Sanchez, Ruben Recio and Issak Daniel Morales. A very special thanks to all the people assisting in the care of our mother. We will miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries, mausoleums, and crematory 125 McDavitt Blvd. Brownsville, Texas 78521, (956)541-5400. A very sincere thank you to the following: her doctor Dr. Alberto E. Almaeda and staff, and Unique Home Heath Agency and Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store