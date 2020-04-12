|
* Diana Maria Latigo Espinosa entered into eternal rest Wednesday April 08, 2020. Sorority Beta Sigma Phi, member of Iglesia Camino Del Rey in Brownsville and Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Brownsville H.S. Reunion Committee for class, Founder of Christ Breaks All Chains Charity. She is preceded in death by her parents Reynaldo Latigo and Manuela Cornejo. She is survived by her husband Alejandro Espinosa, daughters; Elizabeth S. Cantu and Melissa Y. Lara, grandchildren; Alexia and Monica Cantu, Ernesto, Caleb, Mia and Emma Lara. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Cantu, Ernesto Lara, Ernesto A. Lara, Caleb D. Lara, Raul Granado and Manuel Martinez. Honarary Pallbearers will be Trevor Buff, Wilhelm Osmers, Nelson Rodriguez, and Alfonso Trevino. Visitation will be Tuesday April 14,2020 from 3 pm-8 pm. A Chapel Service will be Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 9 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 12, 2020