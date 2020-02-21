|
Brownsville- Diann Gipson (Hulsey) 75, of Brownsville, TX devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend entered eternal rest on February 11th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dallas, TX on December 15th, 1944. Diann was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in late August. She spent the last 5 1/2 months bravely battling the fatal disease. The family would like to thank the entire team at Kindred Hospice who showed great compassion, and professionalism. She is preceded in death by her mother Christine Trotter; Father J.D. Trotter; son Mark Gipson; and husband Prentice Gipson Jr. (Hoot). Left to cherish her memory is her sons Robert Trotter, Bryan Borghesi; her daughters, Christee Kimmel, Sherry Fogg, and Shannon Proctor; her sisters Connie Lewis and Kathy Wallace; her brothers Dwight Trotter, Darwin Trotter, Delma Trotter; her 8 grandchildren; and numerous friends. Diann was an accomplished hair stylist who won many awards during her career that spanned over 50 years. Diann enjoyed fishing and camping. She was an exceptional outgoing person, who loved spending time with her family and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at 10 a.m.at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 21, 2020