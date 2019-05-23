Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Dionisio Buitron Jr.


1936 - 2019
Dionisio Buitron Jr. Obituary
Brownsville Dionisio Buitron, Jr. 82, entered into eternal rest on Thursday May 16, 2019, in Brownsville, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dionisio and Elodia Buitron; and brother, Homero Buitron.

Survivors include his loving wife, Concepcion C. Buitron; daughters, Sylvia (Nicolas) Hinojosa, and Juanita (Roel) Cantu; his sons, Dionicio (Alma) Buitron III, Daniel Buitron, Armando (Araceli) Buitron, Ciro (Juanita) Cuellar, Juan Jose Martinez , 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, sisters; Juanita ( Pascual) Espinoza, Olga Martinez, Ofelia Cantu, Margarita Garza and Esperanza ( Eliseo) Cobos.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd. A Chapel service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 Mc Davitt Blvd.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 23, 2019
