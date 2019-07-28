|
|
The second of four children to William and Daisy Evelyn Poole, Doine Henry "Don", was born on June 22, 1935, in Neffs, Ohio.
Enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952, at the age of 17, he would make the military his career, and in it, he and his beautiful wife, Guadalupe Rodriguez, whom he met while stationed in Harlingen, Texas, would raise their four children, William Gregory, Floyd James, Evelyn Ruth, and Michael Anthony.
A marriage built on love and a deep abiding commitment to one another, Don and Lupe went against cultural norms and the expectations of both sides of their families-neither of which initially supported their interracial union. Don and Lupe, however, defied the odds stacked against them in 1954 and maintained a relationship that stood the test of time, celebrating 64 years of covenant relationship last November.
With a military career comprised of service in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam, Don considered his commitment to country not only a duty, but an honor. His life in the Air Force would take him to three Texas cities, Hawaii, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina, and Arizona. His household learned that service was a way of life. Serving, however, was not just about dedication to country; it was a bedrock founded on belief in God and devotion to family.
The consistent model of service was important to Don, and it began, always, with faith in the Creator. Through his abiding love for the Father, and earnest relationship with Jesus Christ, Don showed his family The Way. His faith began within and then spread to his children, and to others in the communities in which he lived. People knew Don to be a man of trust in God, grace to extend second chances, and help when help was needed. If anyone could be depended on in times of trouble, it was Don Poole. He was known as one who did good quietly, honored his word, leaned on God for wisdom and guidance, and sought to make life better for others in and outside of his family. He showed people Jesus in the way he lived-simply.
After his military retirement in 1975, Don worked in the oil field industry in Laredo, Texas. He made his final home in Brownsville in 1984, where he managed a WalMart until his final retirement in 1995. His newfound freedom from full time employment gave him time to pursue things in life that he enjoyed. Hunting, fishing, tending to property on which he lived, and restoring antique furniture were favorite pastimes. A lover of the outdoors, he spent the majority of his days in his wood shop. Lupe would find a tattered antique, and Don would bring it back to beauty. Working in tandem, the two developed a knack for antique restoration that started as a part time hobby, but turned into a thriving side business that culminated at Antique Emporium in Harlingen's historic downtown Jackson Street district.
Releasing Don to death was not easy to the many that loved him dearly. He was the sort of man that one might think should live forever. As we ponder this thought, the peace comes and the truth settles that he will. Death loses its sting when one knows what comes next. Don knew, as do his family and friends, that to be absent from his earthly body is to be present with Christ. And that is where he is today-completely healed and in glory.
Don was preceded in death by his parents years ago and more recently, his beautiful sister Peggy, whose passing broke his heart. His great grandson Noah Michael also went before him, and we suspect that they have become fast friends already. If there is a fishing hole or deer blind in heaven, Champ is already teaching him how to hunt and fish or working in the wood shop as he did with his other grandkids and enjoying great conversations about whatever Noah Michael would like to talk about! Those of us who are left to carry on Don's legacy of service and friendship include his wife, Lupe; sons Bill (Peggy), Jim (Barb), and Michael; daughter, Ruth; brother Charles (Kay); sister, Emmy; six grand children each of whom filled his days with joy, twelve great grand children, the cherry on top to a wonderful life; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention, but all who loved and respected Uncle Don.
A memorial to honor Don's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 1200 Mackintosh Road, in Brownsville, Texas. Immediately afterwards, family will receive guests in the church cafe. A private burial will follow at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Mission, Texas with full military honors on Monday, August 5.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the many that have extended love and prayer during our season of loss, and to the excellent team at Greater Valley Hospice, Belinda and Veronica specifically, who taught us everything we needed to know about how to best care for Don during his final journey home.
"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord's holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge-that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God."
Ephesians 3:13-19
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 28, 2019