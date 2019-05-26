BROWNSVILLE B. Dolores Velez was taken Home to her eternal rest by her Creator on Monday, the 20th May 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville Texas at the age of ninety-three.



She was born to her parents Guadalupe Velez and Maria Baron Velez, both of whom have preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her siblings and her in-laws: Guadalupe Velez. Jr. (Carmen), Dora V. Blanchard (Lester), and Alicia V. Villarreal (Humberto); and her beloved niece, Norma Linda Blanchard.



Dolores was a lifetime resident of Brownsville. She was a woman with strong convictions and was deeply devout in her Catholic faith throughout her life. Her nieces and nephews have been left behind on this Earth to cherish their beloved aunt's everlasting memories. She is survived by nieces and nephews Yolanda Villarreal Ryan (Joseph Ryan), Minerva Villarreal Campos (Roel Campos), Jose Humberto Villarreal (Joann Villarreal), Noralisa Villarreal Trott (John Matthew Trott), Sylvia Velez (Greg Rios, deceased), Carmen/Miriam Velez, Irma Delia Velez (Larry Miller), Daniel Antonio Velez (Emilia Velez), Ricardo Guadalupe Velez, Tomas Roberto Velez, Cecilia Blanchard, and Lester Blanchard (Kathy Blanchard); and by her nieces and nephews numerous children.



Visiting hours will begin today Sunday, the 26th of May 2019, beginning at five o'clock in the afternoon and concluding at nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



The Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Monday, the 27th of May 2019 at nine o'clock in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will follow immediately at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.



A special thanks is extended to family and friends who loved, visited and assisted Ms. Velez throughout the years. The family is especially grateful for the help and support given by Bill and Irene Gulley, for the help given by Nancy Barron and for the assistance given by Ana, Rosa, Norma, Blanca, Dora, Delmyra, and Olga.



Memories of Dolores may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary