Brownsville- Dominga Perez Baldonado entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 103.



Dominga was born to Manuel and Victoria Perez in San Patricio, Texas. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Miguel Baldonado, a son Felix Perez, her siblings Abran Perez, Margarita Gonzalez, Julia Medrano, Isidro Perez, Gonzalo Perez, Saragosa Perez and she is survived by her loving son Jose P. Baldonado, daughter-in-law Maria M. Baldonado, granddaughter Ana M. Baldonado. Also, to treasure many memories are her extended family members.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



