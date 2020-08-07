Brownsville, TX- Dominga Treviño 67, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Dominga was born to Antonio Torres and Maria Guadalupe Torres in Brownsville, Texas in 1952.
Dominga was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Maria Guadalupe Torres and brother; Antonio Torres Jr. and is survived by her loving husband David Treviño and three children; David (Olivia) Treviño Jr., Rolando Treviño, and Patricia (Lino Trejo) Treviño. Also, to treasure many memories are eight grandchildren, seven siblings and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on today with a recitation of the Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation will resume 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020. Rite of committal will follow at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
