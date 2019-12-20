|
|
* Donald Gene Donnell 77, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. Our dad was a loving father, husband, and a proud servant to his country. He volunteered to join the United States Air Force and was deployed to Da Nang at the height of the Vietnam War. He was Honorably discharged after four years of service and received several medals including the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He was a long time resident of Brownsville, Texas working with Kmart (Manager) and Walmart (Manager) until his retirement. He will always be remembered for his faithfulness to his wife, children, and community. He was a true Dallas Cowboys fan and loved working on his yard and home improvement projects. We will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his loving wife; Maria De Jesus Donnell, father; Howard Donnell, mother; Alice Donnell, brother; Bob Donnell, and sister; Lynn Cherry. He is survived by his daughter; Heidi (Sergio Perez) Donnell, son; Richard (Yesenia) Donnell, grandchildren; Erica, Isabella, and Eric (Yoselin), great grandchildren; Atreus Alexander, dog; Misty, and cat; Sneaker. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12 pm to 9 pm with Military Honors at 6 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 6:15 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 20, 2019