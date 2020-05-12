* Dora R. Granado 79, entered into eternal rest Friday May 08, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dora was born October 19, 1940. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents; Matias and Consuelo Rodriguez, her granddaughter Shelby B. Granado, her husband; Jose R. Granado, her son; Gabriel R. Granado, and two sisters; Esperanza Cruz and Guadalupe Olvera. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children; Erineo (Sandra) Granado, Hector (Alma) Granado, Ricardo (Claudia) Granado. Diana (Joel) Gutierrez, Jose (Diana) Granado, Rolando (Elisa) Granado.



19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Siblings: Jose Matias (Francis) Rodriguez, Alonso (Olga) Rodriguez, Elvira (Espiridion) Hinijosa, Manuela (Ruben) Estrada, and multiple nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista from 9 am- 9 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. A chapel Service will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a committial service at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers: Erineo Granado, Hector Granado, Ricardo Granado, Jose Granado Jr., Rolando Granado, and Jose Matias Rodriguez, Honarary Pallbearers will be Joel Gutierrez and Jorge Trevino. The Visitation will be limited due to the COVID-19 declarations set by the city, county, and state officials. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



