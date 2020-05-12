Dora R. Granado
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Dora R. Granado 79, entered into eternal rest Friday May 08, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dora was born October 19, 1940. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents; Matias and Consuelo Rodriguez, her granddaughter Shelby B. Granado, her husband; Jose R. Granado, her son; Gabriel R. Granado, and two sisters; Esperanza Cruz and Guadalupe Olvera. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children; Erineo (Sandra) Granado, Hector (Alma) Granado, Ricardo (Claudia) Granado. Diana (Joel) Gutierrez, Jose (Diana) Granado, Rolando (Elisa) Granado.

19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Siblings: Jose Matias (Francis) Rodriguez, Alonso (Olga) Rodriguez, Elvira (Espiridion) Hinijosa, Manuela (Ruben) Estrada, and multiple nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista from 9 am- 9 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. A chapel Service will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a committial service at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Erineo Granado, Hector Granado, Ricardo Granado, Jose Granado Jr., Rolando Granado, and Jose Matias Rodriguez, Honarary Pallbearers will be Joel Gutierrez and Jorge Trevino. The Visitation will be limited due to the COVID-19 declarations set by the city, county, and state officials. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved