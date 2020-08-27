Brownsville, Texas Edith Deytz Guevara Edith Deytz Guevara, 65, of Brownsville, Texas passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 19, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on May 29, 1955 to Maria de Lourdes Deytz Guevara and Ernesto Deytz Mendoza. She attended Villa Maria High School and the University of Texas at Brownsville. Ms. Deytz worked at BISD Adult Continuing Education. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, dancing and she loved her Mexican heritage. She was a long time member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Ms. Deytz is survived by her two daughters, Edith L. Cano Deytz and Maria Jose Cano Deytz. She is also survived by siblings, Ernesto Deytz Guevara and his wife Cecilia Deytz Amarillas, Maria de Lourdes Deytz Gámez and her husband Eduardo Gámez and Nelson Deytz Guevara. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and co-workers.



