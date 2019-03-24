Brownsville Edna Michelle Cardenas (Perez) 47, Edna Michelle Perez Cardenas, 47, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest March 22, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Weslaco, Texas on May 26,1971.



She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Alejandro Perez and Adelina Vera Pena; her maternal grandparents Guadalupe Ramos and Santitos Ramos, and her nephew Eric M. Perez.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years Luciano Javier Cardenas Jr.; and her two loving children Alex and Victoria Cardenas; her parents, Alex F. and Edna R. Perez, and her brother Mark A. Perez (Hilda), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Michelle was a lifelong Brownsville resident where she was a court reporter for 22 years at the Cameron County District Court # 138. She was involved in various activities, she was past President of Tipotex Family Outreach and Court Reporter Association. Michelle lived life to its fullest, enjoying time with her family along with her favorite past times of cookouts and playing Bunco and poker card games with close friends. She enjoyed the beach and traveling. She will be greatly missed by everyone.



Visitation for Michelle is scheduled from 1:00 to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm.



A mass will be held at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of the Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. 9565-350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary