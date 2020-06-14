* Eduardo Jacinto "Moe" Gomez 74, entered into his eternal rest on April 17th 2020 surrounded by all his loved ones in Brownsville TX. He was born on January 20th 1946 to Jacinto Gomez Salcedo & Emma Graciela Gomez Hernandez. He worked as a welder at Keppel AmFELS for many years. He also worked for the City Of Brownsville as a City Transportation Driver for the Metro Bus Station. Eduardo loved to be behind the wheel just like his father; he loved to be on the road. He was a Long Haul Truck Driver for Seahorse & Sunbelt Transportation for many years going all over the U.S.



Eduardo Proudly & Honorably served his country for 21 years in the United States Army and National Guard. He was a True Patriot. He always wanted everyone around him smiling & laughing. He was a true jokester. Eduardo was selfless & always helped his family in any way he could. He was the rock of our family, the one we all leaned on when things got tough. He was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather & Hero. He was our Hero. Rest in peace now & know that you have prepared us all very well for this thing called life we'll take it from here. We Have the Watch!



Eduardo was preceded in death by his father Jacinto, his mother Emma, his grandfather Francisco, his grandmother Ramona, his father in law Carlos, his mother in law Mercedes, & his two brothers Juan & Roberto. He is survived by his loving wife Rachel, sons Eduardo & Lorenzo, his daughters Myra, Jennifer, Kristina, & Katherine. His grandchildren Alexis, Victor, Bianca, Autumn, Carlos, Jordan, Lucas, Madelyn, & Ashlyn. His great grandchild Christopher and His siblings Nora, Cristina, Miguel, Marcela, Sandra, Patricia, Laura, Ramon, Jaime, & Jesus.



Religious services will be conducted at St. Luke Catholic Church at 2800 Rockwell Dr. on June 15th 2020 at 10AM followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park 125 Mcdavitt Blvd. in Brownsville, TX.



