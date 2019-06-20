Home

Eduardo Martinez Galvan Obituary
Brownsville - Eduardo Martinez Galvan 93, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Durango, Durango on March 21, 1926. He is preceded in death by his son Roman Martinez; parents Manuel Martinez and Elena Galvan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Maria Martinez; children Socorro, Eduardo, Maricela Martinez, Magdalena Perez, Patricia Castro, Mireya Benavidez, Hugo, Guillermo, and Julio Martinez. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 AM at Lord of Divine Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, (956) 350-8485
