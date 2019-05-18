Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cathedral
1218 E. Jefferson St.
Brownsville, TX
Elia Maria Gonzalez


Elia Maria Gonzalez Obituary
Brownsville Elia Maria Gonzalez 83, passed away on May 16, 2019. She was married to Jesse Gonzalez for 63 years. Elia was preceded death by her parents Roberto and Herlinda Alatorre, sisters Viola Farias and Rosa Mellott, and brother Roberto Alatorre Jr.

Elia helped many people throughout her 20plus years with the Brownsville Housing Authority, Section 8 division.

She leaves behind her loving husband Jesse, daughter Sylvia and two sons, Richard and Roberto Gonzalez. Sister, Rachel Canant , Sister-in-law Mary Alatorre, and four brothers Raul(Angelita), Reynaldo(Frances), Jose David(Lee) and Jesse Alatorre. Two grandsons, Michael Joseph(Kim) and Jesse Richard, and six great-grandchildren, Dylan Michael, Aiden Joseph, Jeremy Richard Gonzalez and Jose, Jonathan and Miranda Flores as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18 from 3-6pm and Sunday, May 19 from 3-9 pm with a rosary at 7pm. The funeral mass will be held Monday, May 20 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church with burial service immediately after at Buena Vista Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view Mrs. Gonzalez obituary and memorial video, sign her guestbook and leave a message for her family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 18, 2019
