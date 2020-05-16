Brownsville - "Ellie" Elida Rios 89, was born on February 26, 1931 in Rio Hondo, Texas to parents, Felix and Ana Leal Zuniga. She passed away peacefully and joined her parents, first husband, Guadalupe "Lupe" Gomez, sister, Celia Salazar, brother, Eladio "Lalo" Zuniga to find eternal rest on May 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Upon graduation from Hebbronville High School, Ellie married her first love, Lupe, an intelligent and well-mannered crop duster from San Pedro. The two made a life together in Los Fresnos, Texas with their two children, Dahlia "Dolly" and Gil. Ellie's natural grace and glamour evolved into an entrepreneurial success when she opened Ellie's Beauty Studio. Her passion as a hairdresser embraced a desire to help other women find strength in their beauty. In July of 1966, Lupe tragically died in a plane crash leaving Ellie widowed with two young children. Her strength and tenacity allowed her to overcome numerous challenges as a single mother. Despite these challenges, Ellie proudly put her two children through college as she continued to scale her beauty business. One day, as fate would have it, she drove to the neighboring town of Brownsville for auto repairs. As she waited for her car, she walked to a nearby ice cream parlor for a treat. It was here that she met her second and final love, Rafael "Ralph" Rios, a coach and educator in Brownsville. The two of them built a life and grew old together in Los Fresnos; both serving their communities through civic leadership. Ellie led a long, rich, and storied life. Her legacy and memory will live on in the stories her loved ones share. She is survived by her daughter, Dolly (Mike) Zimmerman, son Gil (Jerri) Gomez, and stepdaughter, Rosario (Leroy) Hatley; grandchildren, Heidi (Sean) Mulroony, Veronica (Christopher) Mojica, Hans (Cat Conte) Zimmerman, Joel (Lauren) Gomez, Lilvia Gomez, Giana (Beau) Hesterberg, and Erin Hatley; great-grandchildren, Liam and Atticus Mulroony, Alma and CJ Mojica, and Jack, Cecily, and Felicity Hesterberg; and her sisters, Anna Brown, Evelyn Baxter, and Ercilia Cano. The family would like to acknowledge and honor the care Ellie received from her caregivers: Yvette Cano, Sabrina Charania, Martha Chavez, Ricky Flores, Teresa Lopez, and Brenda Ortega. A memorial service in her honor will be scheduled later this summer. Your prayers and support for her family and loved ones are appreciated at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Funeral Home in Brownsville.



