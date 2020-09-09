Brownsville, Texas Elinor Rose Alpert The family of Elinor Rose Alpert (nee Witz) announces their mother's death at home and at peace after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease on September 6th.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a beloved member of the Houston and Brownsville Jewish communities.
She was born in 1926 to Nat and Belle Witz in Mason City, Iowa and grew up in Alhambra, CA. She attended college at the University of California in San Francisco and graduated with a degree in nursing.
She married Leonard S. Alpert when she was 22 and they moved to Pittsburg, CA Walnut Creek, CA and White Plains, NY until they moved to Houston, TX in 1958 where they resided for the next 50 years.
Elinor stayed at home and raised her children. She was the woman who always volunteered to help and stood up for what she believed in during a time in our nation's history that was not so pleasant.
She was called many names, but it did not matter to her as long as she lived up to her convictions.
After the Alperts moved across town, Elinor went to work at MD Anderson as an oncology nurse. She attended to her patients with the utmost care and love.
She often brought patients home to recuperate in the spare room so they wouldn't have to fly back and forth to their homes far away.
Elinor was a devoted life member and Founder of Hadassah and was the Houston Chapter President in 1974-75.
She was a friend and an inspiration to many of the women in the Brownsville Chapter of Hadassah. She was a member of Temple Emanu el in Houston and often assisted members who were in ill health.
She was a member of Congregation Beth el in Brownsville. The family is eternally grateful to the leadership and members of the Temple who offered her so much love and attention after her husband Leonard passed away.
Elinor is predeceased by her husband, Leonard and her daughter, Elizabeth Davidson. She is survived by Calvin Davidson, Emily Alpert and Bertha Janis, Evelyn Alpert and Leon Pesin, Ted and Keren Alpert and James Alpert. Her grandchildren are Jesse Davidson, Rachel Pesin, Sarah and Piotr Ulazka, Margot, Lucy and Ali Alpert, Erika and David Morgan, Nick and Emily Janis, and Nathan Janis. She is also survived by her brother Gordon Witz and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to Dr. Nisar Hussain, the medical staff, and the nursing staff at the Brownsville Community Health Center. In addition we would like to thank her caregivers who attended to her needs with great tenderness. They are: Gabi Orozco, Liana Pena, Dina Cardenas, Maribel Garcia, Stacey Morales, and Laura Cantu. We would also like to thank Armando Hernandez who took care of their home whenever they needed repairs and friendship.
Graveside services will be held at 10am on Thursday, September 11, 2020 at the Brownsville Hebrew Cemetery. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, only family will be permitted to attend. Gifts in her memory may be made to Hadassah at Hadassah.org
or Temple Bethel, 54 Coveway, Brownsville, TX 78520. May her memory be a blessing. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences online to the Alpert family at www.darlingmouser.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520, 956-546-7111.