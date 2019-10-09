|
|
* Elizabeth Robles entered the Gates of Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 31, 1942 to Justo Lopez Sr. and Aurora F. Lopez . Elizabeth married the love of her life Anastacio Robles, Jr . on November 18, 1960 and then again 50 years later in 2010. Their love produced three beautiful children, Robert Lee Robles, Sandra Yvonne (Mark) Shank and Ruth Elizabeth Robles, five precious grandchildren, Dale Aaron Shank, Brandin Lee Shank, Rafael Molina , Jr., Brittany Nicole Shank, and Taylor Elizabeth Molina, and 2 gorgeous great granddaughters, Sophie Lee Shank and Shelby Rose Shank. Left behind to eternally treasure her memory are her three children, Robert Robles, Sandra ( Mark) Shank, and Ruth Robles; grandchildren Dale Shank, Brandin Shank, Rafael "Ralf" Molina , Jr., Brittany Shank, and Taylor Molina; sisters, Diana Campbell, Inelda York, Rebecca (Robert) Ramirez, and Justo Lopez, Jr.; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12 pm to 9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Chapel Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn followed by a Burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers will be Rafael "Ralf" Molina, Jr., Mark Shank, Robert Robles, Brandin Shank, Ruben Rubio III, and Jorge De Los Reyes.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 9, 2019