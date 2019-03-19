Brownsville - Ellen Snodgrass (Gilson) 78, of Brownsville, Tx passed away on March 16th in the comfort of her home.



Ellen was born in Brownsville, Tx to Bill & Rose Ellen Gilson on October 18, 1940. She went to school at Brownsville High School and attended Texas Christian University.



Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Bill & Rose Ellen Gilson and son Jeff Lewis.



Ellen is survived by her husband Sam Snodgrass, children Cary Acevedo (Robert), Steve Lewis (Denise), Christy Snodgrass, Jack Snodgrass (Alice), sister Carol Jeffress, brothers Bobby Gilson, Billy Gilson, grand children Nikki Cromeans, Christina Lewis, Amanda Valdez, Juliette Lewis, Taylor Toepperwein, Tara Snodgrass, Mike Snodgrass, and seven great-grandchildren.



In her business career she was a prominent business co-owner of the Joy Lee clothing store where she enjoyed servicing many locals throughout Brownsville and surrounding areas. The family also purchased one of their favorite old diners (Truckers Cafe) on four corners.



Memorial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. which will include both a rosary and mass on Wednesday March 20th at Sacred Heart Church in Brownsville.



In lieu of flowers please send any donations to your favorite Catholic Organization or .



On behalf of the family we wish to extend our sincere thanks to Martha Lipscomb, Taylor Toepperwein, and those other individuals who took such good care of Ellen. Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary