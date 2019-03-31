Brownsville - Eloisa R. Hernandez 101, born August 26, 1917 and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Eloisa was born to Tiburcio Rodriguez and Petra Landa in Santa Rosalia Brownsville, Texas. She was a former alumni of El Jardin Elementary. She was a lifetime resident of Brownsville and an excellent wife, mother, grandmother and the Matriarch of the family. She was an active church member of Assembly of God. Her favorite past time was gardening. She was an avid reader of The Brownsville Herald newspaper. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband Antonio Hernandez Sr.; four children Jacinto, Antonio Jr., Juan Hernandez, Maria H. Vallejo; her siblings Ernesto Rodriguez, Eleno Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez Silva, Pablo Rodriguez, Jesus Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodriguez; two great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and is survived by her loving children Josefina Andrade (Jorge), Petra Garcia (Armando) from Houston, Marcos Hernandez (Raquel) from Austin. Also, to treasure many memories are seventeen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, twenty great-great grandchildren; her sister Maria Enloe; granddaughter Frances Garcia and extended family members.



Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 1st, 2019, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the North Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at La Palma Cemetery.



Honored to serve as Eloisa's pallbearers are Felipe Garcia, Mark Garcia, Daniel T. Cruz II, Tino Garcia, Ezequiel Silva and Eric J. De Jesus.



