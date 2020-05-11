Brownsville, Tx.- Eloisa V. Peña , loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend entered into eternal rest on Mother's Day, Sunday, the 10th of May 2020 at the age of eighty-eight.
Eloisa was born on Halloween in 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas. She was a devout Catholic, and alongside her husband, Alfonso, they served as counselors at the historic Immaculate Conception Cathedral for many years. Together, Eloisa and Alfonso were the life of the party and enjoyed dancing with each other and always had fun cracking jokes. Eloisa first started her career with the Brownsville Independent School District as a secretary at Putegnat Elementary School, and later a paraprofessional before transferring to the BISD Transportation Department where she served as a transportation monitor. She retired in 2012 after completing a remarkable, almost 50 year career with the school district. Her favorite pastime was completing one word puzzle after the next and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as an awesome mother, who was very loving, caring, and understanding and will be missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfonso D. Peña, Sr.; their sons, Alejandro Peña and Albert Peña; her parents, Antonio and Eulalia Lopez Vilano; and by all of her brothers and sisters.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children: son, Alfonso Peña, Jr. (Loretta Roberta Peña) and daughter, Eulalia "Lala" Garcia; grandchildren Alfonso Peña III, Nicole Peña, Diego Garcia III, David Alfonso Peña (Sara), and Juan Alberto "JP" Peña; great-grandchildren Emilio Peña, Alfonso Peña IV, Emiliana Peña, and her newborn great-granddaughter, Liliana Patricia Peña, who entered into this world on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Peña; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, the 12th of May 2020 between the hours of ten o'clock in the morning and six o'clock in the evening, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at four o'clock Tuesday afternoon within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Committal services will be private.
There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
