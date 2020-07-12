* B. Elvia Plata 71, entered into eternal rest July 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a life long Brownsville resident. Mrs. Plata was born in Brownsville, Tx and was raised by her loving mother Altagracia Barrientes and father Enrique C. Barrientes. She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1968, where she met her high school sweet heart and life long partner Joe Plata Jr. who she married and proceeded in death. Mrs. Plata will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Barrientes are grateful for the compassion and kindness provided by all who assisted her.



Elvia is preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Visitation will begin Sunday July 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A chapel service will be Monday July 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



