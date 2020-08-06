Brownsville, Tx.- Elvia Garcia , 76, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Dallas, Texas with family by her side.
Elvia was born on June 28, 1944 in Brownsville, Texas to her parents, Esteban and Aurora Garcia. She graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1963 and later attended Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas and graduated Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Elvia was an inspiring educator at R. L. Martin Elementary School in Brownsville, Texas for many years. She later resided in Arlington, Texas and taught at David Crockett Elementary School in Grand Prairie, Texas for several years before returning to Brownsville with her husband to retire in her hometown.
Elvia was a very strong individual with a sharp mind, with a kind, loving heart. Her devotion was not only towards her students, but to her family and friends as well, who all meant the world to her. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating her home to suit the seasons, loved reading, and spending time with her family. She also loved to travel with her family and friends. Elvia would try to take care of everyone as best as she could and will always be remembered for her dedication and determination to make things better by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Noe "Sonny" Garcia; her parents, Esteban and Aurora Garcia; and by her brother, Esteban Garcia, Jr. and his wife Minerva.
Left to eternally treasure their memories of her are her sons, David Garcia and Richard Garcia (Jeff), and her daughter, Lori Pathak (Satyen); grandchildren Nicholas Pathak, Priya Pathak, and David Robert Garcia; and sister, Esther Garza (Florencio).
