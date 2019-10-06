Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvia Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvia Q. Ramirez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvia Q. Ramirez Obituary
* Elvia Q. Ramirez 80, On September 27 ,2019, our Beloved Angel took her last breath. She now resides in Heaven, nestled in the

loving arms of the Almighty Lord! Free from the pain, suffering and struggles of the mortal world!

Our mother's Love was Unconditional and Unselfish, which lasted throughout our lives to the very end. She

was a loving and caring wife. She was our best friend and mentor, always a strong pillar of moral and

emotional support in every phase of our lives. She always put us first and was always there for all our needs.

Elvia was also a doting grandmother, loving mother-in-law, sister and aunt. Her grandchildren adored her because she was always their partner in crime and always did all that she could for them. She treated her daughter-in-laws as if they were her own children.

She was a wonderful woman and every inch a lady! She was always gracious full of laughter and had a smile

that would light up the room! She believed everything happened for a reason and never doubted God's

decisions. It was a Good Heart & Soul that made her absolutely Beautiful!

We will love and miss you always! Forever in our heart! Today. she is smiling down at us from Heaven, Our

Guardian Angel!

Elvia is preceded in death by her father Roberto S. Quintero, mother, Enriqueta G. Quintero, and son Reyes J. Ramirez.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Roberto S. Ramirez, son Roberto Q. Ramirez Jr., Saul (Maggie) Ramirez, Son Rolando Q. Ramirez, son Rene Q. Ramirez, son Rafael (Idania) Ramirez, sister Irma Q. Ramirez, brother Jorge Quintero, and sister Rosario Q. Jaramillo.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2800 Rockwell St., Brownsville, Texas. Services will conclude after the memorial service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-54001 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now