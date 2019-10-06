|
|
* Elvia Q. Ramirez 80, On September 27 ,2019, our Beloved Angel took her last breath. She now resides in Heaven, nestled in the
loving arms of the Almighty Lord! Free from the pain, suffering and struggles of the mortal world!
Our mother's Love was Unconditional and Unselfish, which lasted throughout our lives to the very end. She
was a loving and caring wife. She was our best friend and mentor, always a strong pillar of moral and
emotional support in every phase of our lives. She always put us first and was always there for all our needs.
Elvia was also a doting grandmother, loving mother-in-law, sister and aunt. Her grandchildren adored her because she was always their partner in crime and always did all that she could for them. She treated her daughter-in-laws as if they were her own children.
She was a wonderful woman and every inch a lady! She was always gracious full of laughter and had a smile
that would light up the room! She believed everything happened for a reason and never doubted God's
decisions. It was a Good Heart & Soul that made her absolutely Beautiful!
We will love and miss you always! Forever in our heart! Today. she is smiling down at us from Heaven, Our
Guardian Angel!
Elvia is preceded in death by her father Roberto S. Quintero, mother, Enriqueta G. Quintero, and son Reyes J. Ramirez.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Roberto S. Ramirez, son Roberto Q. Ramirez Jr., Saul (Maggie) Ramirez, Son Rolando Q. Ramirez, son Rene Q. Ramirez, son Rafael (Idania) Ramirez, sister Irma Q. Ramirez, brother Jorge Quintero, and sister Rosario Q. Jaramillo.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2800 Rockwell St., Brownsville, Texas. Services will conclude after the memorial service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-54001 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 6, 2019