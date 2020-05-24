Elvira M. Musquiz
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville, Tx.- Elvira M. Musquiz , loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, the 21st of May 2020 at the age of ninety-three.

Elvira was born in Brownsville, Texas to her parents, Tomas and Lucia Alvear Martinez on December 21, 1926. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Alongside her husband, Manuel, they would spend countless hours volunteering at the church and at a local clinic to help others in need. Elvira was a licensed cosmetician for over 20 years before her retirement. Her favorite pastime was cooking, but baking was her specialty. She would bake goods for the church and would treat the entire staff at her doctor's office with her delicious baked cookies and sweets. She will always be remembered for her kindness and caring personality, and will be missed dearly by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Musquiz; her parents, Tomas and Lucia Alvear Martinez; sister, Herminia Bañuelos; and her brothers, Ernesto Martinez and Dionicio Martinez.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Diana Musquiz Ramos and her husband, Rodolfo E. Ramos, Sr., of Kingsville, Texas; her grandchildren, Marisela Yvette Ramos-Russell and her husband, Richard, of Corpus Christi, Texas and Rodolfo E. Ramos, Jr. of Kingsville, Texas; great-grandchildren Kylie, Kendall, Karter, and Kasey Russell. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visiting hours will be held today, Sunday, the 24th of May 2020 between the hours of one o'clock in the afternoon and six o'clock in the evening, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at six o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.

Committal services will be private.

There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.

Memories of Elvira may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved