Brownsville, Tx.- Elvira M. Musquiz , loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, the 21st of May 2020 at the age of ninety-three.
Elvira was born in Brownsville, Texas to her parents, Tomas and Lucia Alvear Martinez on December 21, 1926. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Alongside her husband, Manuel, they would spend countless hours volunteering at the church and at a local clinic to help others in need. Elvira was a licensed cosmetician for over 20 years before her retirement. Her favorite pastime was cooking, but baking was her specialty. She would bake goods for the church and would treat the entire staff at her doctor's office with her delicious baked cookies and sweets. She will always be remembered for her kindness and caring personality, and will be missed dearly by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Musquiz; her parents, Tomas and Lucia Alvear Martinez; sister, Herminia Bañuelos; and her brothers, Ernesto Martinez and Dionicio Martinez.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Diana Musquiz Ramos and her husband, Rodolfo E. Ramos, Sr., of Kingsville, Texas; her grandchildren, Marisela Yvette Ramos-Russell and her husband, Richard, of Corpus Christi, Texas and Rodolfo E. Ramos, Jr. of Kingsville, Texas; great-grandchildren Kylie, Kendall, Karter, and Kasey Russell. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Visiting hours will be held today, Sunday, the 24th of May 2020 between the hours of one o'clock in the afternoon and six o'clock in the evening, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at six o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Committal services will be private.
There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 24, 2020.