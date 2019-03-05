Brownsville Elvira Silva 87, entered into eternal rest Friday March 01, 2019 in Brownsville Tx. She is preceded in death by her parents Federico P. Garza and San Juana Garcia Garza; siblings Angelita G Killebrew, Julian Garza, Armando Garza, and her husband Tomas Silva Sr. Elvira is survived by her sons Tomas Jr(Ana) Silva, Richard (Kimberly) Silva, Harry (Elizabeth) Silva, LeeRoy (Norma) Silva, Robert Silva; grandchildren Ana Gabriela (Tomas) Silva-Villarreal, Caroline Rebecca Silva, Ashley Elizabeth Silva, Harry Brian Silva, Matthew Wolfe, Lindsey Wolfe, George Wolfe, Lindsey Silva, Emily Silva; great-grandchildren Aldo Gonzalez, Scarlett Villarreal.



Elvira G. Silva was born in Smithville, Texas on Aug. 8,1931 to San Juana and Federico P. Garza. Elvira had 4 brothers and 4 sisters whom she loved dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandchildren. Elvira enjoyed gardening, working on puzzles and best of all enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors especially the birds that visited her bird feeders. She also enjoyed her time spent with her caregivers whom she was greatly thankful for. Elvira will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Honorary Pallbearers; Federico Garza Jr, and Ascencion Garza Sr. Pallbearers; Tomas Silva Jr, Richard Silva, Harry Silva, LeeRoy Silva, Robert Silva, Harry Brian Silva.



Visitation will be held Wednesday 6, 2019 from 12pm with and overnight visitation at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be held Thursday March 7,2019 at 10am, followed with a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019