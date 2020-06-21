* Emilia Petrarca 91, peacefully entered her eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.



Emilia Petrarca is preceded in death by her husband Antonio Petrarca and her siblings Piedad Mejia, Roberto Arzola, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Consuelo Hutchinson. She is survived by her children Mary Alice (Robert) Barrios, Carmen (Jose ) Alvarado, Linda Diane Petrarca (Jose Pena) Sandra (Paul Anthony) Rease, Antonio Petrarca Jr., John Petrarca and sister Sara Rodriguez. Emilia also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers are Michael Martinez, Charles Kalie, Christopher Rease, Ryan Rease, Antonio Petrarca III and John Petrarca. Emilia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a devoted Christian and avid gardener.



Visitation will begin Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



