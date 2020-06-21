Emilia Petrarca
2028 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Emilia Petrarca 91, peacefully entered her eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Emilia Petrarca is preceded in death by her husband Antonio Petrarca and her siblings Piedad Mejia, Roberto Arzola, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Consuelo Hutchinson. She is survived by her children Mary Alice (Robert) Barrios, Carmen (Jose ) Alvarado, Linda Diane Petrarca (Jose Pena) Sandra (Paul Anthony) Rease, Antonio Petrarca Jr., John Petrarca and sister Sara Rodriguez. Emilia also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Martinez, Charles Kalie, Christopher Rease, Ryan Rease, Antonio Petrarca III and John Petrarca. Emilia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a devoted Christian and avid gardener.

Visitation will begin Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved