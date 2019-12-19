|
|
Brownsville - Emilio Maza Jr. 88, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Solara Hospital-Brownsville surrounded by his loving family.
Emilio served in the United States Air Force for four years. He then continued his education and earned his master's degree at Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. He was an educator and coach for over 30 years at BISD. He was married to his wife, Rosie, for over 60 years, and raised two wonderful sons.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rosie Maza; two sons, Royce (Melanie) Maza and Ryan (Dalinda) Maza; grandchildren, Aliyah Maza, Erik Maza, and Luke Maza; siblings, Dr. Ninfa Dawson, Sandra Balboa, Maria Elena Maza and Dr. Robert Maza.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM with military honors at 6:30 PM and the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the end of the funeral mass. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 19, 2019