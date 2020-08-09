Port Isabel, TX Emilio Vasquez, Sr. 82, On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Emilio Vasquez Sr. loving husband and father of 5 was called home to be with the lord at the age of 82. The desires of his heart were finally reached, to be with Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his son, Roger Vasquez; granddaughter, Melani Osorio Gutierrez; and parents, Jose Guadalupe Vasquez and Adela Cantu Fernandez.
Emilio was born in Port Isabel Texas on January 21, 1938 to Jose Guadalupe Vasquez & Adela Cantu. Married Maria Sanchez on April 8, 1958 and were blessed 63 years full of love, laughter, and hard times. Their love for each other was and is infinity. He dedicated all his love and hard work to his wife and children.
Emilio was a shrimper for over 20 years and put himself through school and became a police officer to the Port Isabel Police Department. By the time he retired he was a Sargent. To all who knew him, knew him as a humble man of God and an outstanding, loving citizens of the lord. He touched the lives of many with his kind giving heart. He loved God's children, it did not matter who you were, a family member, a stranger, an associate, or a friend. He was always there to give a helping hand.
His favorite hobby was making his famous chili sauce to give to everyone. He loved and enjoyed playing golf and king's corner. He was a joker and enjoyed saying jokes to put a smile on your face. The biggest joy of his heart was being home with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Emilio is survived by his wife, Maria S. Vasquez; children, Juanita V. Gutierrez, Emilio Vasquez Jr., Alma Vasquez, and Lucia Vasquez; grandchildren, Gregorio J. Gutierrez Jr., Robert Vera, Roman (Romis) Gutierrez, Charles Brady Green, Carmen Vera, Clarrisa Vasquez, and Rosa Ramirez; 21 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Jose Guadalupe Vasquez, Dolores Gracias, and Jesse Fernandez.
A visitation will begin Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and burial will follow at Port Isabel Cemetery.
