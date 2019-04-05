Brownsville Encarnacion Perez 87, of Brownsville, TX, devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Pedro, TX on July 7, 1931.



He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel, Eulogia, and Andrea Perez; siblings Gil, Efrain, Manuel Perez Jr. and Lita Borrego. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Celina Perez and his children Encarnacion Perez Jr.; Leo Perez; Sally Perez Arevalo; and Mario Perez. Encarnacion was a loving husband of 65 years to his sweetheart Celina, loved by his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A world traveler, avid golfer, loved his Dallas Cowboys and Bud light. Honest, hard-working and beloved by all who knew him. Visitation will be held today, Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485