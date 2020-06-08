Enedelia S. Guzman
1949 - 2020
* Enedelia S. Guzman age 70, of Edcouch, Texas went to be with our lord on Friday June 5, 2020. Enedelia was born June 10, 1949 to Carmen Cervantez and Thomas Soria.

Enedelia is survived by; sons Jose de Jesus Ramirez (Melissa); Rolando Guzman (Mariana); and Adrian Guzman (Erica); sisters Adela Soria Aleman, Arminda Soria Castillo, Carmen Soria Cervantez, brothers Santiago Soria Cervantez and Margarito Soria Cervantez; grandchildren Alexandria, Rolando Jr., Genesis, Camila, and Rolando Santiago Guzman. Vanessa Ramirez, Amy Amador(Joshua), C.J. Green, Alondra, Alek, and Max Guzman. Great Grandchildren Sabrina and Anthony Amador.

Enedelia was preceded in death by; father Thomas Soria and mother Carmen Cervantez; sisters Elva Soria and Lydia Soria.

A visitation for Enedelia will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 11:55 PM at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mcdavitt Blvd, Brownsville, Texas 78521. A chapel service will occur Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
