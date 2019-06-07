Services Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd. Brownsville , TX 78520 (956) 546-7111 Resources More Obituaries for Enrique Gonzalez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Enrique Alfredo Gonzalez

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Brownsville Alfredo Enrique Gonzalez 81, known to many as EA or Henry, entered into eternal rest at Solara Hospital on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Henry was born in Brownsville, Texas in 1937. Twelve days later, his future Wife of fifty-nine years, Ciria Vera, was also born in Brownsville and they grew up only miles apart.



He attended school at St. Joseph Academy and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1955. He attend Texas Southmost College and earned his bachelor's degree in History and a Master's degree in Science (psychology) from Texas A & I in Kingsville, Texas. He began as a teacher and later became a Counselor with BISD. He later went to work for the Federal Government before returning to BISD and becoming the first Counselor at Olivera Middle School until he retired in 1994.



Henry had a passion for playing guitars and sharing his love of music with his children and grandchildren. In fact, one of his more memorable music events was when he pinned the words to a song he wrote for his beloved Dallas Cowboys singing about their 1993-1994 Super Bowl winning season. The song, The Cowboy Roll also expressed his deep love for his county in that the words to the song were substituted for the original US Army Song, The Caisson Song.



His loved sports. He faithfully followed the University of Texas Longhorns and the San Antonio Spurs.



He enjoyed going to downtown Brownsville and mingling with store owners, their staff and their customers. He had a unique relationship with the local winos, and was known to always lend a helping hand to those in need.



He was a devout Roman Catholic and was involved with St. Joseph's Church for many years. For the past twenty-five years he was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, and known to Father Mike as "Mr. Wednesday."



The Gonzalez Family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Ahmad Karkoutly, Valley Baptist Medical Center, and Solara Hospital for taking good care of Henry, especially, the ICU staff at Solara.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Romeo Gonzalez and Mary Helen Gonzalez.



Left to eternally treasure their memories of him are his loving wife of 59 years, Ciria V. Gonzalez, his four children; Patti (Kevin) Shipley, Miguel Enrique (Cindy) Gonzalez, Ernesto Adrian (Dawn) Gonzalez, Jorge Eduardo "Corky" (Irene) Gonzalez, grandchildren; Katie Shipley, Sierra Shipley, Justin Michael Gonzalez, Halo Victoria Gonzalez, Emily Ann Gonzalez, Layla Gonzalez, Jorge Eduardo "Corky" Gonzalez, Jr.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday June 07, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt, Brownsville, Texas 78520.



Honored to be serving as Pallbearers will be Mike Gonzalez, Ernie Gonzalez, Corky Gonzalez, Andy Peña, Ovidio Hernandez, Corky Gonzalez, Jr., Justin and Juan Vera.



Honorary Pallbearer will be Fred Kowalski.



Family and friends are invited to view Mr. Gonzalez's obituary and memorial video, sign his guestbook and leave a message for his family at www.darlingmouser.com. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries