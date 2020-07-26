Brownsville,TX- Enrique Arellano 86, beloved father, husband, grandfather, friend and neighbor was called to his eternal resting place on July 18, 2020. Enrique always visiting family members, making friends and providing a hand to others. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. He entered this world on March 4, 1934 in Venado, San Luis Potosi, born to Enrique Arellano and Sotera Benitez. He is survived by his wife Raquel Arellano; his sons Antonio Arellano, Juan Enrique Arellano and Francisco Javier Arellano; daughters Maria Lidia Rangel, Aurora Avila, Diana Medina and Luz Maria Marshall; brothers Ricardo Benitez, Juan Diego Torres, Victor Torres; sisters Francisca Pineda and Maria del Pilar Torres; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.