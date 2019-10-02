|
|
* Eduardo Enrique Montemayor 63, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Enrique is preceded in death by his father Alfonso Montemayor, mother Enriqueta Garcia de Montemayor, and his sister Adriana Montemayor de Villarreal.
Left to cherish his memory are his Children: Enrique (Erika) Montemayor and Loretta Montemayor, Brother and sisters: Martha, Esthela, Maria, Eugenia, and Alfonso.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 02, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be announced at later date.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn 4464 Old Port Isabel Road., Brownsville, TX. 956-831-4216 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 2, 2019