Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens
4464 Old Port Isabel Road
Brownsville, TX 785269618
(956) 831-4216
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Montemayor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique Eduardo Montemayor


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrique Eduardo Montemayor Obituary
* Eduardo Enrique Montemayor 63, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Enrique is preceded in death by his father Alfonso Montemayor, mother Enriqueta Garcia de Montemayor, and his sister Adriana Montemayor de Villarreal.

Left to cherish his memory are his Children: Enrique (Erika) Montemayor and Loretta Montemayor, Brother and sisters: Martha, Esthela, Maria, Eugenia, and Alfonso.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 02, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be announced at later date.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn 4464 Old Port Isabel Road., Brownsville, TX. 956-831-4216 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enrique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now