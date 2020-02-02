|
|
Brownsville Enrique Hector Mascorro Menchaca, 59, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Pedro and Maria Guadalupe Mascorro.
Mr. Mascorro is survived by his wife, Ramona Roque Mascorro; daughter, Monica Marlene Mascorro, and son, Hector Enrique Mascorro, Jr.; 2 sisters, Maria Del Carmen Mascorro, and Elizabeth Ceballos Mascorro; 2 brothers, Oscar and Efrain Mascorro.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 2, 2020