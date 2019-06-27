|
* (Henry) Enrique Perez 48, entered into eternal rest Monday June 24,2019. He is preceded by his father Geronimo A. Perez, and his brother Frank Perez. Henry is survived by his mother; Lupita Perez, 3 sisters; Eloisa Perez, Francisca Perez, and Angie Campbell; several nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 27, 2019