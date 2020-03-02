|
|
Brownsville- Enrique Rios Sr. 86, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Enrique was born to Mr. Guadalupe Rios and Gregoria Alanis in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in 1933. He was a devout Christian and known as always being available to lend a helping hand. He was a skilled handy man and kept busy in landscaping and gardening. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Ramona Rios; three sisters Elidia Lerma, Maria Ines Marroquin, Lucila Rodriguez and is survived by his loving children; Mariselda Rios, Esmeralda Rios Saldivar and her husband Rolando, Enrique Rios Jr. Also, to treasure many memories is his brother Rogelio Rios (Maria Rios Fernandez, deceased); grandchildren Rolando Saldivar Jr., Orlando Saldivar, Ashley Juarez, Sara Saldivar; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation resumes 8:15 a.m. to
10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 with a chapel service 10 a.m. following a burial at Las Palmas Cemetery located at Alton Gloor.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Enrique's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 2, 2020